Four arrested in connection with armed robbery outside Crumlin post office 

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 20:28
Nicole Glennon

Three men and one woman have been arrested in connection with an armed cash-in-transit robbery that occurred outside a post office in Crumlin last month. 

The armed cash in transit robbery took place outside the post office on the Old County Rd in Crumlin at 12.15am on June 3.

A man armed with what appeared to be a firearm approached an employee transporting a cash box and threatened him.

The gunman then fled the scene with the cash box and got into a Ford Focus car, which took off at speed in the direction of Clonard Rd.

The vehicle recovered by gardaí. 

No injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered by gardaí.

The men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 50s, and the woman, aged in her 20s, are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at various garda stations in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

