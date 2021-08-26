Gardaí appeal for witnesses following arson attack on house

Gardaí are investigating after an arson incident cause significant damage to a house in County Louth earlier this week.

At 1.55am on Monday morning, Gardaí were alerted to a house on fire in the Rockfield Manor area of Dundalk.

Fire services attended the scene and the blaze was extinguished. No injuries were reported while the house was significantly damaged.

A technical examination was carried out and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, they are appealing to any person that was in the vicinity of Hoey's Lane between 1am and 2am and Mill Lane between 1.50am and 3am and observed a silver saloon car to make contact with them.

Any road users that may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in these areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.