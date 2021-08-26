Defendant who said he was resident in UK had been living in West Cork for a year

A man facing dangerous driving charges and who had earlier been released on bail having told a court he was just visiting from the UK has actually been living here for almost a year - but didn't reveal his address because he was afraid gardaí would find drugs there.

Tony O'Brien, who lives at Ardagh East near Rosscarbery in Co. Cork, had appeared before a previous vacation sitting of the district court in relation to dangerous driving charges and had been granted bail, pending an independent surety being approved by the court.

However, at Clonakilty District Court today Inspector Deborah Marsh told Judge Colm Roberts that gardaí had found that Mr O'Brien had actually been living here since last October.

Judge Roberts said: "His whole bail application was on the basis that he was resident in the UK, and that is now a deceit?"

The judge said Mr O'Brien had given "significantly contradictory information to gardaí" which he said showed a "total disrespect" to gardaí and a disregard for the seriousness of the charges he was facing.

Mr O'Brien's solicitor, Peter O'Flynn, told the judge that his client was a long-time cannabis user and did not want to give his address.

"Gardaí found out and went to the address," Mr O'Flynn told the judge, adding that district court charges are now likely to follow as a result of that visit.

As part of revamped bail conditions gardaí asked that Mr O'Brien surrender his passport, produce a new phone on which he can be contacted within the next 48 hours, observe a curfew from 10pm to 6am daily, and sign on three times a week at Clonakilty Garda Station.

His release on bail also required Mr O'Brien's own bail bond of €500 in cash, and Judge Roberts approved Mr O'Brien's sister as independent surety for another €2,000, with half of that in cash.

"You have not made things easy for yourself," Judge Roberts said. "In fact, you have done the opposite."

The matter was adjourned until September 7 next at Clonakilty District Court.