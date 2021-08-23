Gardaí investigate petrol bomb attack in Louth

Gardaí are investigating a petrol bomb attack on a house in Dundalk, Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.
The criminal damage incident took place in the Rockfield manor area of Dundalk at around 2am.
Emergency services attended the scene and the Dundalk Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze.
It is understood no one was present in the home when the attack happened.
No injuries were reported either.
Gardaí have said no arrests have been made since the attack took place.
Investigations are ongoing.