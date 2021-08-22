Man arrested following €63k drug seizure in Waterford

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting Waterford District Court on September 7
The drugs and paraphernalia seized. Picture: Garda Info

Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 07:24
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €63,000 worth of cannabis in Waterford city

Shortly after 6:30pm on Saturday evening, gardaí carried out a search of a residential property on the Old Tramore Road, Waterford as part of Operation Tara. 

During the course of the search, €63,000 worth of cannabis, pending analysis, and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

A man in his 30s was then arrested in relation to the seizure. 

He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Waterford Garda station. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting Waterford District Court on September 7. 

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing. 

