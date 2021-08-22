Man arrested following €63k drug seizure in Waterford

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €63,000 worth of cannabis in Waterford city
Shortly after 6:30pm on Saturday evening, gardaí carried out a search of a residential property on the Old Tramore Road, Waterford as part of Operation Tara.
During the course of the search, €63,000 worth of cannabis, pending analysis, and other drug paraphernalia were seized.
A man in his 30s was then arrested in relation to the seizure.
He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Waterford Garda station.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting Waterford District Court on September 7.
Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.