"A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time," a PSNI spokesperson said.
Man in critical condition after being punched in face in Armagh

The PSNI has appealed for information about a serious assault in Armagh. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 19:27
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man is in a critical condition following a serious assault in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident which occurred in the Thomas Street area in the early hours of Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1.40am, it was reported there was a large altercation involving a number of people fighting in the area.

“It was reported that a man in his 50s was punched in the face by a man, which caused the male to fall on the ground.

“He was taken to hospital for his injuries and his condition is described as critical.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident to contact detectives.”

