Inquest into the death of a child killed by a plastic bullet in 1975 to be heard

Stephen Geddis, 10, received a head injury following an incident in west Belfast on August 28, 1975
Inquest into the death of a child killed by a plastic bullet in 1975 to be heard

Banbridge Court House in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, where a fresh inquest into the death of Stephen Geddis (10) by a plastic bullet in 1975 will be heard. Picture: Paul Faith/PA

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 15:22
Rebecca Black, PA

A fresh inquest into the death of the youngest person in Northern Ireland to die after being struck by a plastic bullet will start next week.

Stephen Geddis, 10, received a head injury following an incident in west Belfast on August 28, 1975.

Plastic batons had been discharged by a military patrol in the Albert Street/Cullingtree Road area.

He died on August 30, 1975.

A number of preliminary hearings involved discussions about delays around materials being supplied by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Counsel for the MoD described delays being caused due to access to buildings amid restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

There had been fears that the proposed date of August 23 2021 to start the inquest would be delayed.

However, on Friday it was confirmed that the inquest had been listed for hearing commencing on August 23 by coroner Paddy McGurgan.

The inquest will be heard at Banbridge Court. 

It was directed by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland following an application by the Geddis family and is one of a number of legacy inquests to be heard.

More in this section

Jason Hennessy Man denied bail over crash probe that left two men in ICU
Doneraile murder accused to be tried in Central Criminal Court Doneraile murder accused to be tried in Central Criminal Court
Police Stock Six people arrested as fight breaks out in Derry petrol station forecourt
geddisplace: northern ireland
General Election Ireland 2020

Gardaí investigating alleged indoor gathering at Healy-Rae's Kerry pub

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 36
  • 41
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices