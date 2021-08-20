Inquest into the death of a child killed by a plastic bullet in 1975 to be heard

A fresh inquest into the death of the youngest person in Northern Ireland to die after being struck by a plastic bullet will start next week.

Stephen Geddis, 10, received a head injury following an incident in west Belfast on August 28, 1975.

Plastic batons had been discharged by a military patrol in the Albert Street/Cullingtree Road area.

He died on August 30, 1975.

A number of preliminary hearings involved discussions about delays around materials being supplied by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Counsel for the MoD described delays being caused due to access to buildings amid restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

There had been fears that the proposed date of August 23 2021 to start the inquest would be delayed.

However, on Friday it was confirmed that the inquest had been listed for hearing commencing on August 23 by coroner Paddy McGurgan.

The inquest will be heard at Banbridge Court.

It was directed by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland following an application by the Geddis family and is one of a number of legacy inquests to be heard.