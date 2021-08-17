Six people arrested as fight breaks out in Derry petrol station forecourt

(PA)
Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 21:17
James Ward, PA

Six people have been arrested after a fight broke out on the forecourt of a petrol station, the PSNI have said.

The incident took place at around 12.40pm on Tuesday, at a filling station on the Buncrana Road area of Derry.

It was also reported that a number of vehicles were involved in a collision at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers responded and attended the scene and six people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

“It was also reported a number of vehicles had been involved in a collision at the location. The Buncrana Road remains closed at this time.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist our enquiries to contact them in Strand Road on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

northern ireland
