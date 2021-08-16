Bail for Kinsale men accused of leaving man with 130 stitches and woman unconscious

Two men accused of attacking their neighbours near their home in Kinsale, slashing the man with a knife and beating the woman unconscious with a metal implement, have been granted bail.

Darragh Canty, 22, of 1 St Eltin’s Crescent in Kinsale and Shane Carroll, 51, of the same address, were charged with assault causing harm and producing a knife and metal implement last Wednesday night at 11.48pm.

Their neighbours, a couple in their 20s, were holding hands as they walked from their home into Kinsale town when they were allegedly attacked by Mr Canty and Mr Carroll, Cork District Court heard.

Mr Sylwester Florek sustained a deep slash wound across the length of his back and another “severe wound” to the back of his knee. He required 130 stitches and underwent an operation on a broken hand and arm sustained in the alleged assault, the court heard.

His partner, Natasha Walsh, was allegedly beaten unconscious with a metal implement. She sustained severe bruising and was also taken to Cork University Hospital.

She was too frightened to return to her home following the alleged assault, Sergeant Kevin Heffernan from Kinsale Garda Station told the court.

Cork District Court previously heard that there “was history” between the neighbours and a full defence to the charges would be launched.

Judge Colm Roberts granted both men bail today on strict conditions. The two men have been ordered not to make contact with the defendants or witnesses, must stay out of Kinsale, and must abide by a curfew and be available by phone 24 hours a day.

A bail bond of €250 cash was paid by the defendants and independent assurity of €1,000 was given by a Mr Patrick O’Callaghan.

Judge Roberts warned Mr O’Callaghan that he could lose this money. “You are putting yourself at risk. You could lose €500. It could be due to a deliberate or accidental infraction.”

Judge Roberts said that he hoped the “leap of faith” Mr O'Callaghan put in the accused was “well-founded”.

The men are to appear again at Bandon District Court on September 2.

The court previously heard how Mr Canty was reported by witnesses to be in possession of a knife in the course of the fight.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, Mr Canty was found with “a lot of blood” on his clothes and in an aggressive state, the court heard.

Mr Carroll was accused of hitting the female, Ms Walsh, with his metal crutches. The crutches were found to be bent, they were seized and will be sent for analysis.

Neither of the alleged victims appeared in court.

Six statements were given from witnesses which said that the suspects were holding weapons at the scene, the court heard.

But defence solicitor Mahon Corkery disputed the independence of that evidence. He said that all witness statements were taken from the victims and their supporters who "had a history” with Mr Canty and Mr Carroll.

“It’s a swearing match, to use the vernacular, there’s no independent evidence,” he said.

“We will be launching a full defence."

The men were both charged with two offences of assault causing harm, under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997.

Both men were also charged with producing knives and a metal implement or crutch in the course of a fight.

The offences carry a maximum jail term of five years each.