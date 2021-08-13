Men accused of assaulting neighbours with a knife and metal implement in Cork 

Two men accused of seriously assaulting their neighbours, slashing a man with a knife, and beating a woman unconscious with a metal implement, have been remanded in custody on consent to bail.

Darragh Canty, aged 22, of 1 St Eltin’s Crescent, Kinsale, Co Cork, and Shane Carroll, aged 51, of the same address, were charged with assault causing harm and producing a knife and metal implement on Wednesday night at 11.48pm.

Their neighbours, a couple in their 20s, were holding hands as they walked from their home into Kinsale town when they were allegedly attacked by Mr Canty and Mr Carroll, Cork District Court heard.

Sylwester Florek sustained a deep slash wound across the length of his back and another “severe wound” to the back of his knee.

He required 130 stitches and was undergoing an operation on a broken hand today which was sustained in the alleged assault, the court heard.

His partner, Natasha Walsh, was allegedly beaten unconscious with a metal implement. She sustained severe bruising and was also taken to Cork University Hospital.

She was too frightened to return to her home following the alleged assault, Sergeant Kevin Heffernan from Kinsale Garda Station told the court.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, Mr Canty was found with “a lot of blood” on his clothes and in an aggressive state, the court heard.

Mr Carroll was also “caught red handed” at the scene “with blood on his clothes.”

Mr Carroll was accused of hitting the female, Ms Walsh, with his metal crutches. The crutches were found to be bent, they were seized and will be sent for analysis.

Six statements were given from witnesses which said that the suspects were holding weapons and a knife at the scene, the court heard.

But defence solicitor Mahon Corkery disputed the independence of that evidence. He said that all witness statements were taken from the victims and their supporters who ‘had a history” with Mr Canty and Mr Carroll.

Mr Corkery alleged in court that there had been previous problems between the neighbours.

“We will be launching a full defence,” Mr Corkery said.

Sgt Heffernan objected to a bail application “due to the seriousness of the charges”.

He also said that gardaí and senior management were concerned that the defendants would intimidate witnesses if released home on bail.

“I fear if Mr Canty receives bail today he may interfere with witnesses,” Sgt Heffernan said.

There’s only one house which separates these two families and tensions are high.

Judge Treasa Kelly said that although she did not dispute Sgt Heffernan’s concerns, the two men enjoyed a presumption of innocence under Irish law.

“There’s no doubt this is a very serious offence,” she said.

She remanded them both in Cork Prison but said that bail would be permitted on strict conditions which included staying away from Kinsale and making no contact with the victims.

The two men will appear before Cork District Court again on Monday.