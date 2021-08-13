Man charged with murder of Ademola Giwa in Tallaght

Man charged with murder of Ademola Giwa in Tallaght

Flowers and messages of condolence at the scene of the murder of 25-year-old Ademola Giwa on Mac Uilliam Road, Tallaght pictured this morning. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 11:53

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 25-year-old Ademola Giwa, who died after being stabbed in the neck this week.

John Titiloye, 26, of Mac Uilliam Crescent, Tallaght, was remanded in custody at Cloverhill prison pending a further hearing, to allow for the collection of the book of evidence.

Detective Garda Michael McGrath, of Tallaght Garda Station, told the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin that he arrested the accused at 10.16pm on Wednesday.

Titiloye was charged with murder at 10.50pm and told the arresting officer he was “not guilty”.

Judge Brian O’Shea granted the accused legal aid, after the court heard that he has no income and is supported by his parents.

A further hearing will take place on Thursday August 19 at 10am.

Mr Giwa died close to his home in Mac Uilliam Road in Tallaght, after being stabbed in the neck on Tuesday.

More in this section

Man arrested after €650k worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dundalk Man arrested after €650k worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dundalk
Two to appear in court following alleged assault in Kinsale  Two to appear in court following alleged assault in Kinsale 
Gerry Hutch Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch arrested in Spain
Man charged with murder of Ademola Giwa in Tallaght

Man held after €100k worth of drugs seized in Cork town

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices