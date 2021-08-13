Man charged with murder of Ademola Giwa in Tallaght

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 25-year-old Ademola Giwa, who died after being stabbed in the neck this week.
John Titiloye, 26, of Mac Uilliam Crescent, Tallaght, was remanded in custody at Cloverhill prison pending a further hearing, to allow for the collection of the book of evidence.
Detective Garda Michael McGrath, of Tallaght Garda Station, told the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin that he arrested the accused at 10.16pm on Wednesday.
Titiloye was charged with murder at 10.50pm and told the arresting officer he was “not guilty”.
Judge Brian O’Shea granted the accused legal aid, after the court heard that he has no income and is supported by his parents.
A further hearing will take place on Thursday August 19 at 10am.
Mr Giwa died close to his home in Mac Uilliam Road in Tallaght, after being stabbed in the neck on Tuesday.