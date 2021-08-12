Gardaí and Revenue seize more than €49k worth of drugs in joint operation

In the search of a premises, 2.48kgs of cannabis was discovered and seized by Customs Officers. 
The seizure was made as part of an operation targeting an organised crime group. File picture. 

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 18:57
Ciarán Sunderland

Revenue and An Garda Síochana have seized more than €49,000 worth of drugs today in a joint operation. 

The seizure was made as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime in the Darndale area of Co Dublin. 

The joint intelligence operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Divisional Drug Units attached to Coolock and Ballymun Garda Station, and Revenue Customs Service.

In the search of a premises, 2.48kgs of cannabis was discovered and seized by Customs Officers. 

It is estimated to be worth €49,600. 

Investigating gardaí also arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the seizure and he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Swords Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Latest

