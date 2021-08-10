Pair thought to have thrown drugs over prison wall barred from jail while on bail

The wife of a prisoner and a man have been barred from going near a Dublin jail after they allegedly tried to throw drugs over the perimeter wall from a car.

Anita Reid, 48, from Rafters Road, Drimnagh, and Mark Davis, 32, of Kilmartin Drive, Tallaght, in Dublin, have been granted bail.

However, Judge Brian O’Shea imposed a condition banning the pair from being within two kilometres of Wheatfield Prison.

They appeared at Dublin District Court after they were charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act for conveying cannabis, cocaine, and heroin, into the prison. They were arrested after gardaí stopped a car driving away from the prison on Saturday afternoon.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Judge O’Shea it was alleged Ms Reid was the driver and Mr Davis was a passenger. It was alleged a witness saw them “trying to throw drugs into the prison over the wall”.

There were copper pipes in the car with drugs and small mobile phones attached to them, the court heard.

Bail conditions

The court sergeant sought an order for them to be ordered to stay away from the prison.

Solicitor Matthew de Courcy, for Ms Reid, asked the judge not to agree to that because she had a husband serving a sentence there. He asked for the term to be changed to allow visits on designated dates.

The judge remarked that the allegation was that she carried a person in her car to throw pipes with drugs in them over the wall, the judge replied.

He told the woman and her co-accused they cannot go within two kilometres of the prison for the duration of the proceedings.

Anita Reid was ordered to sign on once a week at her local Garda station and Mr Davis must sign on three days weekly.

Allegation

The court was told it was alleged Mr Davis was a rear-seat passenger in the car driven by Ms Reid. It was claimed he was lying on the back seat with the car door open and a garda saw him attempting to throw items – copper bars containing drugs and two small mobile phones – over the prison wall.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are being sought. They were ordered to appear at Blanchardstown District Court in September.

Legal aid was granted to the pair after the court heard they were not working. They have not yet indicated how they will plead.