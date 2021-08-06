€2m of herbal cannabis seized in Dublin

A large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was seized in Dublin this evening.

The discovery came as part of an intelligence led operation in the Dublin area between the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue's Customer Service.

Approximately, 100kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €2 million was seized.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure comes after 88kgs of heroin was seized by officers at Rosslare port yesterday.

It is thought to be by far the biggest ever seizure of heroin in Ireland.