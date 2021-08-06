€2m of herbal cannabis seized in Dublin

Investigations are ongoing.
€2m of herbal cannabis seized in Dublin

100kgs of suspected Herbal Cannabis was seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 22:12
Michelle McGlynn

A large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was seized in Dublin this evening.

The discovery came as part of an intelligence led operation in the Dublin area between the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue's Customer Service.

Approximately, 100kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €2 million was seized.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure comes after 88kgs of heroin was seized by officers at Rosslare port yesterday.

It is thought to be by far the biggest ever seizure of heroin in Ireland.

Read More

Gardaí brace for expected anti-vaccine protest 

More in this section

Kevin Lunney abduction Special Criminal Court to deliver verdict in Kevin Lunney trial in October
Criminal Courts of Justice Munster abuse trial: Parents, aunt and uncles convicted of 77 offences against three children
7.2m cigarettes seized at Dublin Port 7.2m cigarettes seized at Dublin Port
Ashton Dog Pound

Vet and dog pound owner and staff to face trial on animal cruelty charges

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

  • 1
  • 2
  • 10
  • 16
  • 21
  • 32
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices