Man, 40s, charged in relation to filling station robbery in Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 40s, in relation to a robbery at a Tipperary filling station.
The man entered the premises on Cashel Road yesterday morning and threatened staff.
He took a sum of cash from the till and some other items and fled the scene on foot.
Gardaí identified the suspect and arrested the male a short time later.
He was taken to Tipperary Town Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
He is scheduled to appear before Limerick City District Court at 10.30am this morning.