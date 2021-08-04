Man, 40s, charged in relation to filling station robbery in Tipperary

He is scheduled to appear in court in Limerick this morning
Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 08:32
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 40s, in relation to a robbery at a Tipperary filling station.

The man entered the premises on Cashel Road yesterday morning and threatened staff. 

He took a sum of cash from the till and some other items and fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí identified the suspect and arrested the male a short time later. 

He was taken to Tipperary Town Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He is scheduled to appear before Limerick City District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Latest

