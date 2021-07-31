Man in court for stabbing sister with screwdriver

A 35-year-old man accused of stabbing his sister in her leg with a screwdriver has been refused bail.

Paul Smith, with an address at Ard na Greine, Cavan was charged with assault causing harm to the woman, who also lives in the same town, on Friday evening.

He appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Saturday's sitting of Dublin District Court. He faced objections to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence and witness interference concerns.

Garda Dean Fahy told the court the woman was hospitalised after she was allegedly punched in the face and “stabbed in her left thigh with a screwdriver”.

She has made a statement and there was an independent witness, he told the court.

The garda agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that he did not witness the incident, and the woman was not in court to give evidence at the contested bail hearing and could not be questioned.

However, the judge noted that was because she was in hospital.

Pleading for bail, Mr McCrave submitted that gardaí know where the accused lives. The barrister said Mr Smith, who is on disability benefit, had recently completed a training course and has been looking for employment.

He asked the court to set bail with strict conditions. However, Judge Blake refused and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions need to be obtained to decide if the case should be heard in the district court or get sent to a circuit court which has wider sentencing powers.

Mr Smith, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was granted legal aid.