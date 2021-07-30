Gardaí charge Corkman, 77, with sexually assaulting girl six times

A 77-year-old Cork man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a girl six times and with one count of sexual exploitation of the child.

Detective Garda Eimear Brennan arrested the man, charged him with the seven different counts and brought him before Cork District Court.

Sergeant Kieran Kelleher indicated that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment in the case and also consented to the accused entering a signed plea of guilty to the charges to be sent forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, should that arise.

Eugene Murphy, solicitor, represented the 77-year-old at Cork District Court and said: “I do not have an application for free legal aid but I will be making one.”

Mr Murphy applied for a copy of the prosecution statements so that the defence could decide if pleas of guilty or not guilty would be entered on the next occasion in court.

The defendant is charged with six counts of sexually assaulting a girl in the period from April 2015 to August 2019.

The seventh count relates to July 6, 2018, where it is alleged that for the purpose of sexual exploitation of a child the defendant offered to pay money to a child under the age of 18.

The complainant’s age was not given at the court hearing. None of the allegations giving rise to the charges were outlined.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man on bail to appear again at Cork District Court on September 3.

Bail conditions require the defendant to sign once a week at his local garda station and have no contact – direct or indirect – with the alleged victim in the case.