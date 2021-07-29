Homeless alcoholic had not eaten for a week, court heard

Finbarr Geary, 40, was before Cork District Court for sentencing over threatening and abusive behaviour
Homeless alcoholic had not eaten for a week, court heard

Gardaí prosecuting the case, defence solicitor Frank Buttimer and Judge Olann Kelleher were all in agreement that the accused man – Finbarr Geary – appeared to be very unwell.

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 19:45
Liam Heylin

A 40-year-old man in the grips of severe alcoholism presented for sentencing in very poor health at Cork District Court, where he said he had not slept in three days and had not eaten anything for about a week.

Gardaí prosecuting the case, defence solicitor Frank Buttimer and Judge Olann Kelleher were all in agreement that the accused man – Finbarr Geary – appeared to be very unwell.

Mr Buttimer said Geary was experiencing chronic, untreated alcoholism. “His health is now of great concern.” 

Geary has numerous convictions for public order offences but he said gardaí “wind me up when they see me drunk”. 

Judge Kelleher said: “So you don’t take any responsibility?” Geary replied, “I do. I should not be drinking. I didn’t sleep in three days and I haven’t eaten anything in about a week.”

Earlier in the week, the defendant was given a room in Simon but he said he could not sleep and he just stayed up watching telly in the TV room.

Mr Buttimer said as soon as Geary was taken into custody earlier in the week he was taken to Cork University Hospital and was now back in Cork Prison where he remains ill but was being treated well.

“He has reached his lowest ebb in relation to alcohol. Speaking to him today he realises that,” the solicitor said.

Four-month sentence

Judge Kelleher sentence him to a total of two months in prison for being threatening and abusive and a previously suspended sentence was activated and made consecutive. The leaves the accused facing a four-month sentence.

Judge Kelleher said: “He is a most pleasant man when he is here when he is sober. But he has to take a decision about what is the way forward for him.” 

Mr Buttimer said recently: “He has chronic alcoholism which is untreated. He has been living between the streets and hostel accommodation and has made some unsuccessful efforts to deal with his alcohol problem. But it has a very bad grip on him.”

More in this section

Corkman who shot woman in neck loses Supreme Court appeal against convictions Corkman who shot woman in neck loses Supreme Court appeal against convictions
Probation Service sees significant drop in referrals due to Covid Probation Service sees significant drop in referrals due to Covid
Behind the bars Man who tried to spit blood at Cork gardaí after fight is jailed
#courts
Homeless alcoholic had not eaten for a week, court heard

Nadine Lott murder accused demonstrated to gardaí how he punched her as she lay on ground

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 30
  • 32
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices