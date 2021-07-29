Cars, cash and cherry picker seized by CAB following search operation

Cars, cash and a cherry picker are among the items that have been seized following a search operation conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).
The operation was carried out on Thursday with 12 locations in Co Longford searched.
The search resulted in the seizure of:
- €10,000 cash
- Over €78,000 restrained in bank accounts
- 212 Ford Focus (€26,400)
- 172 Nissan Navara (€27,000)
- Three Rolex watches
- A Cherry picker
Financial documents and electronic devices
Gardaí said that the operation was conducted as part of an on-going CAB investigation into assets, including properties linked "to a significant midlands based Organised Crime Gang believed to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs and vehicle crime".
The search was carried out with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit, local Gardaí, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.