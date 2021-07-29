Cork University Maternity Hospital apologises for triplet's 'catastrophic event'

Cork University Maternity Hospital has apologised to the family of triplets for the care of one of their babies just a day after she and her siblings were born at the hospital.

Three-year-old Maja Moldysz from Rathcormac, Co. Cork, the High Court heard, suffered a “catastrophic event” on the second day of her life and she is severely disabled both physically and intellectually.

The apology was read out in the High Court as Maja Moldysz settled her legal action against the HSE over her care at the Cork hospital with a €887,200 interim payment for the next two years.

Her counsel John O’Mahony SC with Doireann O’Mahony BL told the High Court it was their case that while an apparatus for intravenous IV fluids was being set up for the baby air escaped to her heart and brain and Counsel said little Maja “suffered catastrophic injuries”.

“The injuries are permanent . She is three years of age and she is lagging behind her brother and sister,” Dr O’Mahony added.

Counsel said it was a very tragic case and the triplets had been born after the couple had IVF. Maja is unable to stand or walk and her speech is poor for her age. The family now hope to bring her back to Poland for a range of therapies.

Mr Justice Michael Hanna was also told that nervous shock actions brought by Maja’s parents Marcin and Agnieszka Moldysz have also been settled on a confidential basis.

Apology

The letter of apology said a hospital review showed that aspects of the care that Maja received did not reach the standards that should be expected and it unreservedly apologised for that.

It read: “I write to you on behalf of Cork University Maternity Hospital to sincerely apologise for the incident that occurred on July 5, 2018 while Maja was under our care.

"We recognise the impact that this has had on Maja and your family and the distress this has caused. Regrettably our review has shown that aspects of the care that Maja received did not reach the standards that should be expected and we unreservedly apologise for this.”

Claims

Maja Moldydsz of Rathcormac, Co. Cork, had through her mother Agnieszka Moldysz sued the HSE over her care after her birth.

Maja was born in July 4, 2018, at the Cork hospital and after her birth was in reasonably good condition and breathing independently.

It was claimed that the day after her birth when an apparatus was being placed for intravenous fluid administration, air was allegedly caused to enter her venous system which, it is claimed, later resulted in an air bubble travelling to the baby’s heart and brain and she suffered acute cardio respiratory arrest and profound brain damage.

It was claimed that air was caused to enter the baby’s vein system at or around the time of the placement of the apparatus for the IV fluid administration.

It was further claimed the IV apparatus was allegedly placed using a procedure that was not allegedly the procedure prescribed by the manufacturer.

The claims were denied.

Intensive resuscitative measures were necessary and the baby required intubation, ventilation, cardiac massage and eight doses of adrenaline to restore her circulation. Her condition was stated to be critical with a very uncertain prognosis.

Consequences

She suffered seizures over the following days.

Maja was tube-fed up to the age of 15 months. Now three years of age, she has left-sided hemiplegia. She is unable to stand or walk. She has a very weak left hand. Her speech is poor for her age.

The little girl’s future care needs will he decided in two years' time.

A hospital investigation which took place in the hospital following the incident recommended that all neonatal nursing staff in the hospital participate in a programme of education regarding preparation and administration of IV fluids, to include infusion pump training.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Michael Hanna said it was a very sad case and particularly poignant because she is such a wanted child and is very much loved.

The judge said Maja, who he said was a beautiful child, will, he hopes, feel the benefits of growing up in a loving and close family.