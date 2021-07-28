Cork woman describes her fear of husband who drinks 'one or two bottles of vodka a day'

A woman described at an in-camera court in Cork how she lives in fear of her husband who drinks one or two bottles of vodka a day.

She gave evidence of how she and the couple’s two children go to their bedrooms to keep out of his way when he is drunk and aggressive.

The woman, who is aged around 40, contacted the gardaí during one recent episode when she said that he breached a protection order and put her in fear by smashing flower pots around the house and knocked pictures off the walls.

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to her husband. Sergeant John Kelleher asked the witness, who cannot be identified as it concerns a case of an alleged breach of the Domestic Violence Act, how she felt about her husband now?

She replied: “He is torturing me. He has been doing the same thing. He is still drinking. He is not violent but when he is drunk we normally go to our bedrooms and stay away from him.

When he is drunk he throws things around. When he drinks you have to keep to yourself. We cannot have a social life. He drinks one or two bottles of vodka a day.

Defence barrister William Bulman said the defendant apologised for his behaviour and asked for an adjournment so that he could deal with his alcohol problem.

“He is anxious to avoid a conviction as he believes it could result in him losing his job,” Mr Bulman said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he had concerns for the safety of the woman and the two children. The judge also expressed concern about the defendant not having addressed his drink problem before now.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until September 14 to allow him to get residential treatment. He told the complainant she could ring the gardaí if she had any difficulty.