Brothers charged with attempted robbery spree in Cork

Two brothers were arrested yesterday on charges of carrying out a robbery and three attempted robberies at different shops in Cork City.

Garda Brian Barron arrested both men and brought them before Cork District Court where there was an objection to bail being granted to them.

Frank Buttimer, who represented them on free legal aid, said neither of the defendants was applying for bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded them in custody until Friday at Cork District Court.

30-year-old Darren Rice of St. Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, and 28-year-old Eugene Rice of Oscar’s hostel, Glanmire Road, Cork, have four charges in common, namely a robbery and three attempted robberies.

All four alleged crimes relate to March 28 this year. They are accused of the robbery of €730 in cash at Daybreak on North Main Street. The attempted robberies allegedly occurred at The Offie on Douglas Street, Costcutters on Washington Street, and Costello’s on Shandon Street.

Eugene Rice is accused of making a threat with a syringe at The Offie. Darren Rice is charged with being in possession of a syringe at Costcutters and Costello’s.

Finally, in relation to another date – April 2, 2021 – there is a charge against Darren Rice which alleges that he escaped from custody.

Sergeant John Kelleher said directions in relation to the matters would be required from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

No details were given on the circumstances of the alleged crimes as Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the matters.