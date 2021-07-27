Six-month sentence for Ballincollig burglar

Burglaries carried out in Ballincollig have resulted in the culprit being jailed for six months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence on Brian Desmond who pleaded guilty to carrying out the offences.

In fairness to the accused man he was described as co-operative by Sergeant Pat Lyons at Cork District Court: “He made full admissions and caused no trouble.” Frank Buttimer, solicitor, also emphasised Desmond’s co-operation with the garda investigation.

“Although he is only 21 he has a long-standing difficulty with addiction – alcohol in particular,” Mr Buttimer said.

The solicitor said the young man was effectively homeless when he carried out the burglaries at premises including the Maxol service station and the Lidl supermarket as well as other properties in Ballincollig last year.

However, Mr Buttimer said that once he completes his present prison sentence he plans to return home to his family.

Judge Kelleher imposed four concurrent sentences on the young man for the burglaries.

Brian Desmond of Innishmore Grove, Ballincollig, County Cork, is serving a one-year sentence imposed on him recently at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on three charges of assault causing harm on boys aged 12 to 15 in Ballincollig.

Detective Garda Donal O’Connell said in those cases that Desmond, who was a former member of a boxing club, had been drinking heavily and taking large amounts of prescription tablets on the day of the attacks which were carried out in a laneway from the regional park to Innishmore Grove.