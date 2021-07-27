Cork court adjourns case of man accused over drug-dealing operation for book of evidence

A book of evidence is being prepared in the case against a Lithuanian man accused of using a second-hand clothing business as a front for a major drug-dealing operation.

The accused man appeared at Cork District Court where Sergeant John Kelleher said the book of evidence was still being prepared and he sought an adjournment.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke asked for a lengthy adjournment to make sure that the book of evidence would be ready for service as the accused was now based in County Meath and was travelling down to Cork for each court appearance.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear at Cork District Court again on September 7.

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole originally charged Vytautas Balcytis of Ferndale, Navan, Co Meath, with a total of six drug-related charges.

Balcytis is charged with possession of Diamorphine (heroin) and MDMA (ecstasy) and having those drugs for sale or supply.

He is also charged with having cocaine and possessing the drugs for sale or supply – counts on which he was remanded on bail.

As well as those three different kinds of drugs it was alleged that a fake version of the anti-depressant, Xanax, was also seized and that these tablets had a value up to €100,000. However, no charge has been brought in respect of that alleged stash.

The other drugs had a value of over €90,000, it was alleged, as follows: €60,000 heroin; €14,000 ecstasy; and €17,000 cocaine. All of the charges relate to Ring Port, Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy, County Cork on May 21 2020.

“A surveillance operation was put in place in relation to activities at Ring Port, Ringaskiddy, County Cork, where it is alleged that a second-hand clothes company was a front for a major drug distribution business,” Det. Garda O’Toole said last week.