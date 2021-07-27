€206m compensation awarded to accident victims in 2020

There was a 16% decrease in claims made to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board last year.

Awards have halved since new guidelines were introduced in April.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) is publishing its annual report for 2020 this morning.

Last year, 26,009 new claims were dealt with and €206 million worth of compensation given out to accident victims.

The number of personal injuries claims made to the board fell by 16% in 2020, mainly due to the pandemic.

There were far fewer people on the roads, attending workplaces or meeting together in public and as a result there were fewer accidents.

In 2020, the average award was just over €24,000.

Last year was the last full year the Book of Quantum was used to determine compensation amounts.

New guidelines came into effect on April 26 of this year and the PIAB says the average awards has halved since then.