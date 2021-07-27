Over 160 European Arrest Warrants issued for suspects who fled Ireland in 2020

The number of European Arrest Warrants issued last year was nearly twice as many as in 2019.
Under Mutual Legal Assistance legislation, Ireland can look for help from other countries in criminal investigations or proceedings. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 08:17
Michelle McGlynn

The number of times Ireland looked for help from other countries in solving crimes increased by nearly 27% last year.

Under Mutual Legal Assistance legislation, Ireland can look for help from other countries in criminal investigations or proceedings.

Gardaí may want to ask foreign police to interview witnesses or seize a piece of evidence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions says this legislation was used 815 times by the state last year - compared to 643 in 2019.

Requests were sent to 60 countries or territories last year - with almost a third sent to the US.

Of those issued to the States, 85 related to child abuse images, with 69 in connection with sex offences and seven relating to murder.

In 2020, 161 European Arrest Warrants were issued for suspects who had fled to another European country - nearly twice as many as the 86 the previous year.

