Man charged with dealing cannabis in Passage West 

A 50-year-old Passage West man was charged with having cannabis for sale or supply in the area over two years ago.
Detective Garda John Sheedy charged Ian Hanlon of 66 Maulbawn, Passage West, County Cork, with possession of cannabis and having the drug for selling or supplying at Strand Road, Glenbrook, Passage West, on May 31, 2019.
Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case, on the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, for two months to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
No background details on the allegations in the case were given in Cork District Court.