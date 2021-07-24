Investigation underway after shots fired at Garda car in Dublin

Gardaí were on patrol in Tallaght when the incident occurred.
Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 11:27
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident in which shots were fired at a Garda patrol car in Dublin last night.

Shortly after 2.30am, unarmed uniform Gardaí were patrolling in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght when they came across three males in possession of weapons.

One man had a handgun and another had a baseball bat.

A number of shots were discharged from the handgun towards the patrol car. One shot struck the vehicle.

All three men fled the scene and no Gardaí were injured in the incident.

A technical examination will take place this morning.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing to anyone who has any information or footage (including dash cam) to come forward to them. Anyone with information can contact Tallaght Garda station at 01 666 6000 , the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

