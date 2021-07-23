Man arrested after €100,000 of suspected cannabis seized

Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 17:32
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after around €100,000 of suspected cannabis was seized in Offaly.

The seizure was part of the ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs under Operation Tara.

Gardaí carried out a search yesterday evening at a house in Tullamore under warrant.

During the course of the search over 5kg of suspected cannabis was recovered.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the premises and conveyed to Tullamore Garda Station.

Gardaí said that he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

