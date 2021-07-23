Man arrested after €100,000 of suspected cannabis seized

A man has been arrested after around €100,000 of suspected cannabis was seized in Offaly.
The seizure was part of the ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs under Operation Tara.
Gardaí carried out a search yesterday evening at a house in Tullamore under warrant.
During the course of the search over 5kg of suspected cannabis was recovered.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the premises and conveyed to Tullamore Garda Station.
Gardaí said that he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.