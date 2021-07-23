CSO seeks ‘end-to-end review’ of how Gardaí record crimes in wake of missed 999 calls

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has called on An Garda Síochána to carry out a “full end-to-end review” of how crimes are recorded on its Pulse system in the wake of recent concerns over emergency 999 calls being inappropriately cancelled.

On Friday, the national statistics agency published its fourth review assessing the quality of Garda crime statistics and found that, while improvements have been made, the data should remain ‘under reservation’ for now.

The Garda crime figures are the only CSO statistics to carry this caveat, which has been in place since March 2018.

Concerns around the quality of the crime figures first emerged following a review by the Garda Inspectorate in 2014.

The latest CSO review did not assess emergency 999 calls as an internal Garda investigation is ongoing.

The CSO said it is awaiting clarification of the "full extent" of the issue from Gardaí but said it "may further impact" existing quality concerns.

Crimes reported by members of the public to Gardaí by phone, including via emergency 999 calls, are recorded on the Garda Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.

“The premature or improper cancellation of calls on the CAD system means that records relating to these crimes may not have been created on PULSE and are therefore not counted in Recorded Crime statistics,” CSO Statistician Sam Scriven said.

“It is critical that An Garda Síochána ensure they have appropriate internal controls to mitigate against crime recording procedures not being followed. The CSO recommends that An Garda Síochána carry out a full end-to-end review of the crime incident reporting and recording process, with a particular focus on the necessary internal controls to better ensure good quality reported crime data,” he added.

Mr Scriven said the police force itself was not assessing the quality of the crime data recorded on the Pulse system and this needed to change: “There is a need for An Garda Síochána to monitor and evaluate data quality, and, ultimately, to report on data quality in a transparent way to users."

The ‘reservation’ caveat on the crime figures could only be lifted, he said, if “confidence” is built through a “trusted and transparent data quality verification process” by Gardaí.

As part of the latest review, the CSO checked the quality of a sample of crimes and other incidents recorded on the Pulse system in 2020 and found “clear evidence” of improvement since 2018.

Of a sample of 200 non-crime incidents - complaints, lost property reports, or domestic disputes where no offence occurred – assessed by the CSO, just one or less than 1% was misclassified - this compares to 98% in 2017, 97% in 2015 and 92% in 2011.

Of a sample of 100 crimes marked ‘invalid’ on Pulse last year, 92% had the reason for invalidation recorded – this compared to 88% in 2017, 79% in 2015 and 77% in 2011.

The CSO, however, also highlighted issues with how ‘linked’ crime cases were recorded as there were several examples of them being recorded as a single crime where they should have been recorded as multiple separate crimes.

One quarter of 100 sample crimes recorded as linked or connected cases in 2020 did not comply with counting rules, the review found.

In one example, 10 incidents of historic sexual assault involving 10 different victims and reported on different dates were linked on the Pulse system as a single ‘primary’ incident but should be recorded as 10 separate incidents, the CSO said.