More than €2.4m worth of tobacco seized in Dublin

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 15:42
Steve Neville

More than €2.4m worth of tobacco has been seized by Revenue officials in Dublin.

The seizure was made at the Dublin Port on Tuesday as a result of routine profiling.

Revenue officers seized over four tonnes of raw tobacco that was discovered concealed in boxes labelled as ‘printing paper’ which had originated in Germany.

The tobacco has an estimated retail value of more than €2.4 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €2m.

Officials said that investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.

