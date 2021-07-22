Corkman jailed for making 44 offensive calls in one night to Garda station

Gardaí received 44 calls on their emergency line on the same night – all of which were offensive in nature and one of them was threatening towards two members.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on investigation it was established that three men were involved in making the 44 phone calls.

Sgt Kelleher said the call that was threatening consisted of threats made to two named gardaí based at Cobh garda station.

One of those three men was identified as Terrence Alcock of East Beach, Cobh, County Cork, who pleaded guilty yesterday to making calls of a menacing nature on the night of February 26, 2020, contrary to the Post Office Amendment Act of 1951.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to four months in prison for his part in the offences.

The accused had two previous convictions for assault causing harm, one for minor assault and another for false imprisonment. He had no convictions for making nuisance phone calls.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was serving a three-year jail term with the last year suspended.

“He is doing extremely well in prison, working in prison and engaging with the probation officer.

The background is a difficulty with alcohol. He was intoxicated on the night.

"This happened in that context. During interview he made certain admissions in relation to the matter. He has cooperated and he apologised to the guards. He accepts he was wrong to do what he did,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher said: “He made 44 calls. He cooperated subsequently with the gardaí.”

The longer sentence being served by Terence Alcock relates to a charge of assault causing harm on March 3, 2020, at the Waterfront apartments at Lynch’s Quay, Cobh, County Cork. The stab wounds sustained by the injured party were to the stomach, back and head.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that but for surgical intervention the injuries could have had had drastic consequences for the injured party who was hospitalised for almost three weeks. In all the circumstances the judge imposed a sentence of three years with the last year suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.