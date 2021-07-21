Poacher jumped into river on November night to avoid fisheries officers

Fisheries officers witnessed a man with a type of spear and a powerful lamp evading detection by plunging into a stream on a winter’s night and swimming away.

This emerged during the case against a second man at Cork District Court as Judge Marian O’Leary reacted to the idea of the man jumping into the river. “In November?” the judge asked.

Solicitor for Inland Fisheries Ireland Kevin Quirke confirmed: “Yes, that is the surprising thing.”

Defence solicitor Michael Malone said: “I can tell you I would take whatever fine the court would impose rather than jumping into that stream on a winter’s night.”

The second man who was found by fisheries officers on the bank of the stream in the Tower area after 9pm on November 5, 2020, Brian O’Mahony, of Oakmount, Tower, Blarney, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to having on the bank of a river a light for the purpose of taking fish unlawfully, contrary to the Fisheries Act, a similar charge in respect of a gaff hook and disturbing salmon or trout during an annual close season for salmon and trout.

Mr Malone said Mr O’Mahony was anxious to avoid a conviction as he had no convictions of any kind before. The solicitor said the other man called to his house for something else that night and asked Mr O’Mahony to join him, which he agreed to do. Mr Malone said it was the defendant’s first time doing so.

'Tradition in Tower'

“It is a tradition in that area of Tower – it is like going to the shrine on Croagh Patrick,” he said.

Judge O’Leary noted the defendant had no previous convictions of any kind. She said she would give him the benefit of a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act if he paid €1,000 to the court poor box and did two hours a week for 12 weeks of voluntary work in his community.

Mr Quirke said Mr O’Mahony was seen with another man and they had powerful lamps which were being used in an attempt to lamp fish in the stream and they also had gaff hooks, which Mr Quirke also described as being like spears.

Fisheries officers investigated the matter when they saw a lone car parked in the carpark of a nearby golf club at a time when the facility was closed. They walked along the riverbank until they met with Mr O’Mahony and saw the unidentified man with him jumping into the river.