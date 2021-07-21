Woman fined and bound to the peace for attacking teenager at her home in Cork

A 25-year-old woman who was convicted of assaulting a teenage girl at the victim’s own home has been fined and bound to the peace for a year.

A victim impact statement from the teenager was presented to Judge Marian O’Leary at Cork District Court.

Defendant, Ewelina Lukaszka of The Mews, Greenvalley, Douglas, Cork, had denied the simple assault charge but was convicted after a contested case earlier this month.

The teenager who was assaulted said she was traumatised by being assaulted by a stranger who kicked in her front door. The victim reacted by throwing a shoe at the intruder – but the shoe flew over her head. The victim was 16 at the time of the assault and cannot be identified.

The teenager said there had been an earlier incident that day but the nature of this incident was not revealed during the assault trial. She said she was sitting out in the hall of her home checking her phone when the accused kicked in the door.

“She came in and hit me. She started screaming. I did throw a shoe but it did not hit her – it missed her. There was another girl with her. She was behind her, laughing at me.

“My jaw started swelling up. I have pictures on my phone and everything. It started to hurt to the point I could barely speak. It was so sore.

I am scared of my life what she is going to do next if she is going to do something like that.

"I am still in trauma over what happened,” the teenager said in relation to the incident on April 24, 2020. She was 16 then and is 17 now.

Defence barrister Alan O’Dwyer, said: “My client said the door was open, she did not kick it open. She denies wholeheartedly that she assaulted you. But she agrees with you that you threw shoes at her.”

Garda Mark O’Donovan responded to a call to the scene and he observed bruising and swelling around the teenager’s jaw and mouth and he said she alleged she was punched twice in the face. She was later taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance.