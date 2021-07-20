Corkman shouted 'I pay your wages' while abusing Garda when drunk

A member of An Garda Síochána was verbally abused as “a Polish prick” by a Cork man who insisted that he paid the guard’s wages.

Garda Gheroghe Rosu gave evidence at Cork District Court in the case against Jason O’Connor who failed to appear in Cork District Court for his case.

O’Connor of 108 Ballinderry Park, Mayfield, Cork, was accused of being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Garda Rosu observed the defendant just before eight o’clock on the morning of November 29, 2020.

“Two men were arguing with each other at Eglinton Street on November 29, 2020. They then got into a scuffle and both of them fell to the ground at the side of the road.

“Jason O’Connor became abusive, roaring and shouting in an aggressive manner” Garda Rosu testified.

He shouted, ‘Get your hands off me you f***ing prick.’ I tried to calm him down and he said, ‘You Polish prick, I pay your wages’.

The witness said the accused was drunk and a source of danger to himself or others at the time.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted the accused in his absence on both public order offences.

It will now be a matter of gardaí arresting the accused to bring him to court for sentencing on a later occasion.

When the accused was being charged originally he was also charged with failing to appear in court on a previous occasion. Judge Kelleher also convicted him on that charge.