Naked and drunk guest threatened Cork guesthouse owner, court told

The owner of the Glenvera guesthouse in Cork had to lock himself in the kitchen of the premises when a drunken guest began to strip off his clothes and threatened to arm himself with a knife.

24-year-old Holman Sulumba pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to engaging in threatening behaviour and causing criminal damage to the premises.

Inspector James O’Donovan said the incident occurred at 2am on April 5, 2019, at the premises on Wellington Road in Cork.

“Holman Sulumba arrived back drunk and very aggressive. The owner locked himself into the kitchen for his own safety.

“The defendant took off his clothes and said he was going to get a knife.

He shouted abuse at the owner and tried to kick in the door of the kitchen.

"He tried to force his way in but was unsuccessful in this and walked away,” Insp. O’Donovan said.

The inspector said the accused had nine previous convictions including counts of a similar nature.

Defence solicitor, Deirdre Wilson, said the young man from Malawi had a terrible childhood but had never received help for mental health issues. “He was medicating himself with alcohol,” Ms Wilson said.

The solicitor said that his memory of the incident at the guesthouse was poor but when he was shown CCTV he said his behaviour was completely unacceptable.

"On the positive side he has since secured a new job and would pay compensation,” Ms Wilson said.

Judge Marian O’Leary directed payment of €500 compensation and adjourned the case for six months for that purpose and also directed preparation of a probation report on the young man.