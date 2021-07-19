Corkman admits biting ex-girlfriend's face in fit of jealousy

A young man bit his girlfriend’s face after she said she was going to stay out when he wanted to go home.

That was the scenario described at Cork District Court where Eoghan O’Sullivan of 49 Heatherview, Glanmire, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to his then girlfriend on November 27, 2020.

Sergeant John Kelleher told Judge Olann Kelleher what happened on that date.

The couple were out that evening at the basketball courts across from Crestfield shopping centre in Glanmire.

Sgt Kelleher said Eoghan O’Sullivan and the injured party were going out together at the time but they broke up since.

“He grabbed her by the head and pulled her towards him biting her face causing a nasty facial injury. There was one independent witness,” the sergeant said.

There was no medical report in court in respect of the injured party but photographs of her injury were handed in by the prosecution to Judge Olann Kelleher.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused was questioned by gardaí on January 29 this year in relation to the assault.

“He admitted biting her face. He first said he could not remember it as he was drunk,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

"He went on to say that on the night he wanted to go home and she did not want to go.

He was jealous of leaving her in the basketball courts with someone else and he bit her.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said the 21-year-old brought €750 by way of a gesture of compensation to court for the injured party.

Mr Cuddigan said it was accepted this was a very nasty experience for the girl in question, as a result of which she had teeth marks on her face and could not sleep for a week or so with the pain.

“Thankfully she has no long-term scarring. He fully accepts responsibility for it. He accepts the relationship is at an end. Alcohol was the main difficulty here. His father is pushing him in the direction of taking treatment for alcohol,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Kelleher adjourned sentencing until September 20 to see “what treatment he does get – not what he might get.” The judge also directed the preparation of a probation report on the defendant in advance of sentencing.