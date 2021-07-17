Book of evidence for man who left Cork in 'deliberate attempt to evade drugs prosecution'

A book of evidence will be served next Friday on a North Cork man who was allegedly seen by gardaí throwing a packet of cocaine out a car window more than three years ago when pursued by gardaí near Mitchelstown.

It was alleged last week during an unsuccessful bail application by Gavin McGrath that he had left for Australia before he was charged.

Detective Garda David Barry objected to bail being granted to Gavin McGrath, aged 24, of Ballynahan, Kildorrery, Co Cork, citing the seriousness of the charges and garda fears that the accused would not turn up to stand trial if granted bail.

“It is alleged that on Friday, April 6, 2018, at 8.40pm Detective Garda David Moynihan and I were in the townland of Derrynanool, Mitchelstown, when we saw a white Seat Leon where Gavin McGrath was identified as the front-seat passenger.

“We followed behind the car and at Curraghgorm, Mitchelstown, a small package was thrown out the front passenger window by Gavin McGrath.

“This package was retrieved from the roadside and appeared to be a block of white powder wrapped in plastic.” It was alleged that on forensic examination it was cocaine with a value of €8,743.

The following day a warrant was obtained to search a farmyard at Derrynanool. Det Garda Barry alleged that a lunchbox was found in a piece of farm machinery and that this box contained three packs of cocaine similar to the one discarded from the car. The cocaine in the lunchbox had a street value of over €26,000.

Det Garda Barry said Gavin McGrath was released that day in April three years ago, without being charged, and that “he left the jurisdiction in a deliberate attempt to evade the subsequent prosecution”. He returned to Ireland earlier this month.

During last week’s bail application, it emerged that defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy was the fourth solicitor who had represented the accused on matters related to this case. Now at Cork District Court solicitor Frank Buttimer said he was representing Gavin McGrath.

The accused appeared by video link from prison and will be brought to Fermoy District Court on July 23 for service of a book of evidence.

He faces drugs charges including having in excess of €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply in April 2018 – a charge which can carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years on conviction.