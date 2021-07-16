Former Scientologist loses appeal over verbal abuse of autism campaigner

A 24-year-old former employee of the Church of Scientology has failed in his appeal against his conviction and 90-day prison sentence for verbally abusing an autism campaigner over the phone.

At a sitting of the appeals court in Skibbereen, Co Cork, Judge Helen Boyle said there was absolute certainty that Nathan Moore of Allenton Park in Tallaght, Dublin, had made an abusive call to Fiona O’Leary on December 4, 2017.

Judge Boyle said the call, which involved “offensive and foul language”, had caused distress to Ms O’Leary.

She stressed there was no doubt as to the identity of the caller and said the State case had been proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

Judge Boyle accepted the position of the State solicitor Malachy Boohig that the call had caused extreme upset to the witness.

Mr Moore, who works as a landscape gardener, apologised profusely to Ms O’Leary and her children for his comments and said he had matured since the incident nearly four years ago. He has since left the Church of Scientology and no longer works there.

Ms O’Leary told the court she was left upset and afraid to leave the house following the call from Mr Moore of Allenton Park in Tallaght, Dublin.

'Spastic geebag'

The mother of five recorded the call. Mr Moore was heard identifying him before referring to Ms O’Leary as a “spastic geebag.”

Ms O’Leary, who has autism and also has two children with the condition, said she was very hurt by the use of the term “spastic.”

Mr Moore also told her he would “box her up and down”. She said she had never heard the term “geebag” and was later told that it referred to private parts.

At the hearing of the case in Bantry in December 2019, the court heard Ms O’Leary had first contacted the Scientology Centre in Firhouse in Tallaght and gave the name 'Chloe Smith', as she had been concerned about Scientology involvement in an upcoming funfair.

She told the judge Mr Moore phoned her back while she was at home and the conversation had been pleasant. The call originated from the landline of the Scientology Centre.

Mr Moore told the previous hearing of the case in Bantry District Court that he felt the phone call was “like an interrogation.” He admitted losing his temper when he rang Ms O’Leary back shortly after the first call after on a mobile phone.

In 2019, Judge James McNulty imposed a penalty of 90 days in prison but said he would consider suspending the sentence if Mr Moore kept the peace for a period of two years and if the Church of Scientology gave an assurance it would pay €10,000 to the Irish Society for Autism.

Defence barrister Henry Kelly told the appeals hearing on Friday that his client was without previous convictions and had not come to Garda attention since the incident. He said his client was a “good individual” who was unlikely to appear before the courts again.

Judge Boyle said she was prepared to adjourn the case for a year. Mr Moore may be given the benefit of the Probation Act at that point if he “stays out of trouble” in the interim.