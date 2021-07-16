Lack of interpreter delays woman's sentencing for assault of girl in Cork

The 16-year-old victim said she was traumatised by being assaulted by a stranger who kicked in her front door
Judge Marian O’Leary convicted the 25-year-old defendant, Ewelina Lukaszka of The Mews, Greenvalley, Douglas, Cork, on a simple assault charge. File photo

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 08:46
Liam Heylin

Sentencing of a Polish woman convicted last week of assaulting a teenage girl in the hall of the victim’s home had to be adjourned yesterday because no interpreter was available in court.

A victim impact statement was handed in to Judge Marian O’Leary who further adjourned sentencing until July 21.

During the trial of the case last week the 16-year-old victim said she was traumatised by being assaulted by a stranger who kicked in her front door. The injured party reacted by throwing a shoe at the intruder, but the shoe flew over her head.

The assailant denied the assault on the teenager in a trial but Judge Marian O’Leary convicted the 25-year-old defendant, Ewelina Lukaszka of The Mews, Greenvalley, Douglas, Cork, on a simple assault charge.

“She came in and hit me. She started screaming. I did throw a shoe but it did not hit her – it missed her. There was another girl with her. She was behind her, laughing at me,” the teenager testified in relation to the incident on April 24, 2020.

Defence barrister Alan O’Dwyer, said: “My client said the door was open, she did not kick it open. She denies wholeheartedly that she assaulted you. But she agrees with you that you threw shoes at her.”

Teenage girl threw shoe at intruder after alleged assault

