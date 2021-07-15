Corkman jailed for lifting woman's skirt while saying 'Woo' on city street

A Cork man drinking a can of beer on the street in the afternoon lifted a woman’s skirt while making a “Woo” sound and now he has been jailed for three months.

24-year-old Vincent Connors pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault at Cork District Court. The incident occurred at South Main Street in Cork.

“A female was walking along at 5.20pm when a male unknown to her grabbed her skirt, making a ‘Woo’ kind of noise. His hand rubbed against her bottom when he did this,” Sgt Kelleher said.

It happened on July 5, 2019. Three days later the victim attended at a garda station and made a complaint about the incident.

CCTV for the area was examined and the accused was identified and questioned. He admitted the offence.

He had 37 previous convictions but nothing for sexual assault. He had two for assault causing harm and one for minor assault.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “When he was questioned by gardaí he admitted it straight away. Having read the victim impact statement to him he is now aware of the consequences.

“If he had realised it would have had the consequences it has had he would not have dreamt of doing it.

He did not mean it to be as invasive. It was inappropriate. He did not intend the outcome that did happen.

The defence solicitor had no idea why it took two years to come to court when Connors was questioned about it within weeks, if not days, of the incident.

“He is from Mahon. He has educational challenges – there is no doubt about that. His grasp of the consequences would not be the same as another person’s.

“He is very sorry. He never meant to cause such consequences,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher read the victim impact statement and said: “It was a very serious matter for the victim. Her independence has been affected – walking through the city in broad daylight being attacked like this. She is now overly sensitive to movements of passers-by when she is in town.”

Vincent Connors of 2 Meelagh Drive, Mahon, Cork, is serving a longer sentence for crimes including punching a security man, cutting his lip. That occurred during a shoplifting incident and during another such offence he reacted to a security man by biting him on the arm.