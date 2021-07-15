Galway hospital apologises as boy, 6, settles action over brain injury at birth

A Galway hospital has apologised to the family of a six-year-old boy for the shortcomings in care at the time of his delivery.

Lucas Walker was at born Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, in November 2014 and has been left with a moderate brain injury.

The little boy today settled his High Court action for €450,000. His family are now hoping the little boy can gain access to private speech and language therapies which he requires.

The apology from the hospital general manager said: “On my own behalf and on behalf of the staff at Portiuncula University Hospital, I apologise to you and Lucas for the shortcomings in care during his delivery on November 19, 2014, and for the injuries caused to him.”

His counsel, Jonathan Kilfeather SC, told Mr Justice Paul Coffey it was their case that as a result of alleged mismanagement the baby suffered a hypoxia brain injury. The settlement was reached after mediation.

He said an apology was given in writing to the family and while there had been limited admissions in the defence by the HSE, liability was not canvassed at the mediation. Counsel said an independent review of maternity services at Portiuncula University Hospital later took place.

Lucas Walker, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, had through his mother Rachel Murphy sued the HSE over his care at the time of his birth in November 2014.

Events around birth

The boy’s mother was admitted to the hospital on the evening of November 19, 2014, when a CTG trace was commenced.

It was claimed foetal hypoxia was allegedly caused through the stimulation of excessive contractions. There was, it was further claimed, an alleged failure to adopt a plan to rescue the baby against a background of an abnormal CTG.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to intervene at least 30 minutes before the baby was born, It was also claimed there was an alleged failure to provide adequate or timely resuscitation to the baby following his birth.

After birth, Baby Lucas was in poor condition and he was transferred to a Dublin hospital where he underwent therapeutic cooling.

Family reaction

Outside court, the family solicitor Damian Tansey said the cooling process at a Dublin hospital “stopped or arrested” further damage and Lucas is now “almost perfect in every respect though there are some challenges arising from the hypoxic injury.”

Unfortunately, he said, Lucas has not been able to avail of public occupational and speech and language therapies and his family hope he can now access private services.

“He needs those therapies now, not in 10 or 15 years. Hopefully he will be in a position to lead a perfectly normal life,” Mr Tansey commented.