Court dismisses appeal against Gareth Hutch murder conviction

The 35-year-old nephew of Gerry ‘the monk’ Hutch was shot dead as he was getting into his car
Court dismisses appeal against Gareth Hutch murder conviction

Gareth Hutch was shot dead on the morning of May 24, 2016. File photo

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 11:36
Natasha Reid

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Regina Keogh’s appeal against her conviction for Gareth Hutch’s murder.

The mother-of-five was found guilty of murdering Mr Hutch by colluding with her gunman brother.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 by the Special Criminal Court, who found that she had colluded with Jonathon Keogh to cause serious injury to Mr Hutch.

Jonathan Keogh (34) was also jailed for life by the non-jury court, having been found guilty of the "deliberate and callous murder" on the morning of May 24, 2016.

The 35-year-old nephew of Gerry ‘the monk’ Hutch, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin.

Regina Keogh, with a former address at Avondale House, and her brother, Jonathan Keogh, of Gloucester Place also in the north inner city, had denied murder.

A third man had also denied the crime. Thomas Fox (32) of Rutland Court was convicted and sentenced to life in prison alongside the Keoghs.

Read More

Murder-accused Regina Keogh told by her brother that he thought Ross Hutch was going to kill him

More in this section

Drug addiction, syringe and cooked heroin on spoon Permission for drug injection facility near school rejected
Man charged with brandishing knife while trespassing at shop in Cork Man charged with brandishing knife while trespassing at shop in Cork
Anthony Keogh 14Jun pic3 Former Keogh's Crisps director grew cannabis as 'a gardening experiment'
#courts#gangland crimeplace: dublinperson: gareth hutch
Court dismisses appeal against Gareth Hutch murder conviction

Man charged in connection with armed robbery of Lordship Credit Union in 2013

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

  • 3
  • 9
  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices