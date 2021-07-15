Man charged in connection with armed robbery of Lordship Credit Union in 2013

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot and killed at the Lordship Credit Union on January 25, 2013.

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 11:20
Greg Murphy

A man is due in court charged in connection with the armed robbery of a credit union in Co Louth during which a garda was shot dead.

The man in his 30s was arrested in Dundalk earlier this morning.

He has since been charged and is being detained at Dundalk Garda Station where he is expected to appear before the local district court later today.

Aaron Brady, 29, was found guilty in August last year of murdering Mr Donohoe during the robbery.

Mr Brady, of New Road, Crossmaglen, was sentenced to life imprisonment for a period of not less than 40 years last October.

He was also sentenced at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice to 14 years for robbery, to run concurrently.

