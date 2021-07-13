Cork man accused of attacking woman cycling to cleaning job

A 28-year-old man — who is accused of attacking a 50-year-old woman cycling to her cleaning job in the early hours of the morning — spoke up in court by video-link from prison asking for his case to be marked as peremptory against the State.

Stephen Mahon, of Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, made the interjection as his case was adjourned until July 26.

Having the case adjourned peremptorily against the prosecution would mean it could be struck out if the State did not have instructions from the DPP by the next occasion.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, who was present in court for the case said the accused was anxious there would be progress in the case.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Garda file on the investigation had not yet been sent to the DPP.

Judge Olann Kelleher did not accede to the defence application for the peremptory adjournment at Cork District Court.

In the initial bail application it was alleged the defendant pushed the woman off her bike, punched her in the face when she was on the ground, and then robbed her bicycle.

Detective Garda James Bugler said the principal ground for the objection was the seriousness of the allegation.

The detective said the victim of the robbery was working as a cleaner and was on her way to work at Wilton shopping centre at 3.45am on Thuresday, May 20.

“It is alleged that the injured party was cycling to work when the suspect ran after her, pushed her to the ground, knocking her off her bicycle, and that he then threw a punch at her and robbed her bicycle.

“It is believed he was highly intoxicated on a cocktail of alcohol and Xanax tablets.

“My primary objection to bail is the seriousness of the charge.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused became aware that the gardaí had called to his home looking for him and he went to the Garda station voluntarily.

Mr Burke said Mr Mahon had no recollection of this offence before gardaí showed him CCTV of it.

He said, “It is not in my nature to do anything like this.”

Mr Mahon has since been granted High Court bail but the accused has not taken up that bail yet.