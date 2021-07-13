Man arrested after gardaí seize €140k of cocaine in Cork

A man has been arrested after Gardaí in Cork seized an estimated €140,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Glanmire on Monday evening.
At around 11.25pm, gardaí pulled a vehicle over on the M8 motorway at Glanmire as part of Operation Tara.
The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade capture, before hitting a garda car and coming to a stop. No injuries were reported.
The driver, a man in his 30s, was seen throwing a plastic bag out of the vehicle before coming to a stop.
The bag was retrieved by gardaí who discovered €140,000 worth of suspected cocaine during the search.
The man was arrested and is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.