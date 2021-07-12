Row over disbanding Dublin drugs taskforce deepens

The row between a Dublin drugs task force and the Department of Health has deepened over the weekend, with the dispute now moving into the political arena.

Drugs strategy minister Frank Feighan suspended the North Inner City Drugs Task Force over a week ago, citing alleged “governance shortcomings”.

The unprecedented move – the first suspension of a local drugs task force in their 25 years of existence – prompted a swift response from community representatives in the body and the outgoing chairperson, Professor Joe Barry.

Prof Barry and the community representatives wrote to Mr Feighan urging him to withdraw the suspension by last Friday.

But a statement issued by the Department of Health last Thursday again referenced “governance issues” and a proposal it was suggesting to put in place a process to appoint "an independent chairperson".

It said Mr Feighan had asked his officials to meet with the three community representatives on these issues. Community representatives sent a letter to the department and subsequently issued a statement.

It said the department’s statement of last Thursday had failed to respond to their request for the suspension decision to be withdrawn.

It criticised the department’s offer to meet just them, and not all the taskforce members.

“We consider this to be disrespectful to our colleagues and, until the suspension is lifted, we do not consider it appropriate that we meet with the officials,” it said.

It said given the serious and unprecedented decision to suspend a taskforce that it was an “absolute requirement of good governance and proper procedure” to put the alleged shortcomings to the taskforce before making the decision and allow a right of reply.

It said the HSE had not previously raised the alleged governance shortcomings in the taskforce.

Defamatory statements

The statement noted the minister had said he was not questioning the honesty or integrity of members, but claimed that “defamatory statements” have been made and repeated by the department.

It said the selection of the new chairperson, Anna Quigley, to replace Prof Barry had been in compliance with the department’s own handbook for local taskforces.

“The incoming chairperson should now be free to take up the position for which they have been chosen by the taskforce without any further interference from the department,” the statement said.

Prof Barry said the department should be meeting the taskforce as a whole and not be trying to drive a wedge between members.

He repeated his insistence there was “no evidence” of governance failings and said the suggested department process to select a chairperson comprised a three-person panel, two of them a department and a HSE representative.

He said he had hoped the row would have been resolved once senior officials had realised that the department was the one which had not followed procedures.

Barring the department changing its mind, he said the only alternative to devising a resolution was in the political arena.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon has tabled a parliamentary question in the Dáil and it was raised in the Seanad on Monday. Further mentions are expected on Tuesday in the Dáil.