Husband and wife convicted of assault of couple outside Cork pub avoid jail

A husband and wife were given six-month suspended jail terms for the different parts they played in an assault on another couple waiting for a taxi outside a pub shortly before midnight.

The defence claimed it all started with the flicking away of a lighting cigarette butt.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked Sergeant Gearóid Davis for a brief outline of the cases against Damien and Margaret Falvey of Clonard, Ballyvolane, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Damien Falvey pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the man. Margaret Falvey pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the woman.

Sgt Davis said the incidents occurred before midnight on May 18 2019 outside The Groves Bar in Blackpool.

The sergeant said Damien Falvey saw the injured party outside the bar waiting for a taxi from the premises. “He was struck between the eyes [by Damien Falvey]. The woman had her hair pulled. She was pulled to the ground [by Margaret Falvey]. The injured party was left with two bald patches as a result.”

Clumps of hair pulled

The man who was assaulted was left with a minor scar and minor bruising to his nose. His wife also had minor bruises and cuts and had the two bald patches as a result of clumps of hair being pulled from her.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I have read the victim impact statements. These are serious matters. If they had any previous record they would automatically be in custody. I take into consideration they have no previous convictions. It was a serious assault on these innocent people. I impose six months suspended on each of them.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the Falveys had raised a total of €3,700 compensation for the injured parties.

Both defendants, who are in their 40s, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm.

Mr Buttimer said at an earlier hearing that a cigarette butt was discarded by the woman outside the premises. It was flicked away and landed on or near Margaret Falvey and a verbal altercation occurred, which became a physical event, with a number of parties.

The defence solicitor said that on seeing his wife involved in some difficulty, Damien Falvey went out and became involved and ended up assaulting the other woman’s husband.