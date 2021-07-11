Man arrested after gardaí seize €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb

Gardaí carried out a search in the Bray area of Wicklow on Saturday afternoon
Gardaí said that the drugs seized will be sent for further analysis.

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 07:47
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardaí carried out a search in the Bray area of Wicklow on Saturday afternoon.

The search resulted in a seizure of cannabis herb estimated to be worth €40,000 along with other drug paraphernalia.

Gardaí said that the drugs seized will be sent for further analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the search.

He was taken to Bray Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Gardaí said the search was carried out as part of Operation Tara.

Investigations are ongoing, a spokesperson added.

