Two arrested following €160k cannabis seizure in Cork

The man currently remains detained. The woman has since been released.
Two arrested following €160k cannabis seizure in Cork

Gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit assisted by the Drugs unit from Anglesea Street and Gurranabraher seized cannabis valued at €160,000 during an operation on Friday

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 21:01
Nicole Glennon

A man and a woman in their early 30s have been arrested by Cork gardaí following a seizure of €160,000 worth of cannabis.

During an initial search of a vehicle, cannabis with an estimated street value of €40,000 was seized. 

The man and the woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A follow-up search was conducted under warrant at Whites Cross in Cork yesterday evening where a further seizure of approximately €120,000 in cannabis was recovered at the location. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man currently remains detained. The woman has since been released.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

KADIMA MBUYE Knife threat accused gets bail after hotel confrontation
'It should never have happened:' Motorist spared jail for causing crash where cyclist died 'It should never have happened:' Motorist spared jail for causing crash where cyclist died
Battle of the Boyne bonfires Ministers fail in legal bid to force police to help remove loyalist bonfire
DINAS BIMBIRAS

Lithuanian national charged after container with 116 stolen bikes seized

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 10, 2021

  • 17
  • 27
  • 30
  • 35
  • 42
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices